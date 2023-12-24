Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)?

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the TSX over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Real Matters’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Real Matters?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 9.66% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Real Matters today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CA$5.63, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Real Matters’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Real Matters?

TSX:REAL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In Real Matters' case, its revenues over the next couple of years are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? REAL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on REAL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

