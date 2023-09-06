Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (NZSE:RBD)?

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (NZSE:RBD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NZSE, rising to highs of NZ$6.91 and falling to the lows of NZ$4.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Restaurant Brands New Zealand's current trading price of NZ$4.49 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Restaurant Brands New Zealand’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Restaurant Brands New Zealand?

Good news, investors! Restaurant Brands New Zealand is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Restaurant Brands New Zealand’s ratio of 29.51x is below its peer average of 35.22x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Hospitality industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Restaurant Brands New Zealand’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Restaurant Brands New Zealand generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 36% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Restaurant Brands New Zealand. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since RBD is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RBD for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RBD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, Restaurant Brands New Zealand has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Restaurant Brands New Zealand, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

