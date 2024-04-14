Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)?

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$47.10 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$40.83. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Russel Metals' current trading price of CA$40.86 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Russel Metals’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Russel Metals Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Russel Metals is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$55.30, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Russel Metals’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Russel Metals?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Russel Metals, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -9.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although RUS is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to RUS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RUS for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Russel Metals, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Russel Metals and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Russel Metals, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

