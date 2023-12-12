Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Savaria Corporation (TSE:SIS)?

Savaria Corporation (TSE:SIS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the TSX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Savaria’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Savaria?

Good news, investors! Savaria is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$19.76, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Savaria’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Savaria look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Savaria. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SIS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SIS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SIS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Savaria, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Savaria you should be aware of.

