Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Schweizer Electronic AG (ETR:SCE)?

While Schweizer Electronic AG (ETR:SCE) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Schweizer Electronic’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Schweizer Electronic?

Good news, investors! Schweizer Electronic is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €12.46, but it is currently trading at €7.76 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Schweizer Electronic’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Schweizer Electronic generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 99% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Schweizer Electronic. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SCE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SCE for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SCE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Schweizer Electronic (1 is a bit concerning) you should be familiar with.

