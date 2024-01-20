Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM)?

Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ASX. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Seven West Media’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Seven West Media Worth?

Great news for investors – Seven West Media is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 2.83x is currently well-below the industry average of 14.86x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Seven West Media’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Seven West Media?

ASX:SWM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Seven West Media, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SWM is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SWM, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SWM for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Seven West Media, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Seven West Media has 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

