Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)?

Let's talk about the popular Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$236 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$170. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Snowflake's current trading price of US$178 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Snowflake’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Snowflake

What Is Snowflake Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 0.7% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Snowflake today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $179.12, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Snowflake’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Snowflake look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 21% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Snowflake. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SNOW’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SNOW, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Snowflake, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Snowflake, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Snowflake, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

