Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£0.38 and falling to the lows of UK£0.30. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Speedy Hire's current trading price of UK£0.33 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Speedy Hire’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Speedy Hire Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Speedy Hire is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £0.42, but it is currently trading at UK£0.33 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Speedy Hire’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Speedy Hire generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Speedy Hire's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SDY is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SDY for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SDY. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Speedy Hire as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Speedy Hire has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

