Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)?

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$106 and falling to the lows of US$89.10. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Stepan's current trading price of US$91.95 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Stepan’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Stepan?

Good news, investors! Stepan is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $126.98, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Stepan’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Stepan look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Stepan, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -0.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SCL is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SCL, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SCL for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Stepan at this point in time. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Stepan (2 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

