Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)?

While Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Trinity Industries’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Trinity Industries?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 22.81x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Trinity Industries today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Trinity Industries’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Trinity Industries look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 97% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Trinity Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TRN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TRN? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TRN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TRN, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Trinity Industries, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Trinity Industries has 4 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

