Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK)?

Let's talk about the popular Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth of 18% on the NYSE over the last few months. The company's trading levels have approached the yearly peak, following the recent bounce in the share price. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Westlake’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Westlake Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, Westlake seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Westlake today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $177.53, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Westlake’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Westlake look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Westlake's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WLK’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WLK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Westlake and we think they deserve your attention.

