Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). The company's stock led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Williams-Sonoma’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Williams-Sonoma Worth?

According to our valuation model, Williams-Sonoma seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Williams-Sonoma today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $232.27, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Williams-Sonoma’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Williams-Sonoma generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Williams-Sonoma, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 3.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WSM’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WSM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Williams-Sonoma, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Williams-Sonoma, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

