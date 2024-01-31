Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)?

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Zebra Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Zebra Technologies?

Great news for investors – Zebra Technologies is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $351.36, but it is currently trading at US$251 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Zebra Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Zebra Technologies look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Zebra Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 78%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ZBRA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ZBRA for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ZBRA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Zebra Technologies at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Zebra Technologies.

