Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$17.88 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$12.06. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' current trading price of US$12.06 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In ZIM Integrated Shipping Services?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 39%, trading at US$12.06 compared to my intrinsic value of $8.68. This means that the opportunity to buy ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will ZIM Integrated Shipping Services generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe ZIM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ZIM for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you want to dive deeper into ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services you should be mindful of and 1 of these is concerning.

