Is There Now An Opportunity In ABB Ltd (VTX:ABBN)?

Let's talk about the popular ABB Ltd (VTX:ABBN). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SWX over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine ABB’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In ABB?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 26%, trading at CHF34.10 compared to my intrinsic value of CHF26.97. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Another thing to keep in mind is that ABB’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will ABB generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 27% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ABB. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ABBN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ABBN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ABBN for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ABBN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

