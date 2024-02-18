Is There Now An Opportunity In Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)?

While Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Adeia’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Adeia Worth?

According to our valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 40%, trading at US$12.12 compared to our intrinsic value of $8.68. This means that the opportunity to buy Adeia at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Adeia’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Adeia look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Adeia, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe ADEA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADEA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you'd like to know more about Adeia as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, Adeia has 6 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

