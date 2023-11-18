Is There Now An Opportunity In Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Arista Networks’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Arista Networks?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.00% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Arista Networks today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $200.59, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Arista Networks’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Arista Networks generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Arista Networks' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 34%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ANET’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ANET, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Arista Networks has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

