Is There Now An Opportunity In Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)?

While Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$78.63 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$69.85. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Armstrong World Industries' current trading price of US$70.40 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Armstrong World Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Armstrong World Industries Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Armstrong World Industries is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $103.07, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Armstrong World Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Armstrong World Industries look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Armstrong World Industries, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since AWI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AWI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AWI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Armstrong World Industries, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

