Is There Now An Opportunity In Ascom Holding AG (VTX:ASCN)?

Ascom Holding AG (VTX:ASCN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SWX, rising to highs of CHF11.96 and falling to the lows of CHF9.82. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ascom Holding's current trading price of CHF10.02 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ascom Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Ascom Holding Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Ascom Holding is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CHF14.24, but it is currently trading at CHF10.02 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Ascom Holding’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Ascom Holding look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Ascom Holding's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 45%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ASCN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASCN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ASCN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

