Is There Now An Opportunity In ATS Corporation (TSE:ATS)?

ATS Corporation (TSE:ATS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$59.55 and falling to the lows of CA$45.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ATS' current trading price of CA$45.58 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ATS’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In ATS?

According to our valuation model, ATS seems to be fairly priced at around 2.7% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy ATS today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CA$46.82, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because ATS’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from ATS?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. ATS' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 36%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ATS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing ATS at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in ATS.

