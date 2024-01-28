Is There Now An Opportunity In Avaland Berhad (KLSE:AVALAND)?

While Avaland Berhad (KLSE:AVALAND) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 18% on the KLSE over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Avaland Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Avaland Berhad Worth?

Great news for investors – Avaland Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.02x is currently well-below the industry average of 13.38x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Avaland Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Avaland Berhad generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Avaland Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 76%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since AVALAND is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVALAND for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AVALAND. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you'd like to know more about Avaland Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Avaland Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Avaland Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

