Is There Now An Opportunity In Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)?

While Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a significant share price rise of 25% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Aviat Networks’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Aviat Networks Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 29.84x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 31.83x, which means if you buy Aviat Networks today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Aviat Networks should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Aviat Networks’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Aviat Networks generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In Aviat Networks' case, its earnings over the next year are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AVNW’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at AVNW? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVNW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AVNW, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

