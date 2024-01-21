Is There Now An Opportunity In Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV)?

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Barratt Developments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Barratt Developments?

According to our valuation model, Barratt Developments seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Barratt Developments today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £6.42, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Barratt Developments’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Barratt Developments generate?

LSE:BDEV Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Barratt Developments, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BDEV seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BDEV for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on BDEV should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Barratt Developments (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

