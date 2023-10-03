Is There Now An Opportunity In Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8)?

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Bechtle’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Bechtle Worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 31%, trading at €43.85 compared to my intrinsic value of €33.40. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Furthermore, Bechtle’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Bechtle look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Bechtle's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in BC8’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe BC8 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BC8 for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BC8, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

