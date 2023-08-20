Is There Now An Opportunity In Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)?

Let's talk about the popular Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$55.10 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$45.07. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bentley Systems' current trading price of US$45.91 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bentley Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Bentley Systems Still Cheap?

The stock is currently trading at US$45.91 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 39% compared to my intrinsic value of $33.13. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Bentley Systems’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Bentley Systems?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Bentley Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 63%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in BSY’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe BSY should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BSY for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BSY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Bentley Systems.

If you are no longer interested in Bentley Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

