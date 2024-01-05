Is There Now An Opportunity In Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE)?

While Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 17% on the LSE over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Breedon Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Breedon Group?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Breedon Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £4.08, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Breedon Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Breedon Group look like?

LSE:BREE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 16% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Breedon Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BREE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BREE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Breedon Group at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Breedon Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

