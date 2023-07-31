Is There Now An Opportunity In CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)?

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine CEWE Stiftung KGaA’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is CEWE Stiftung KGaA Worth?

Great news for investors – CEWE Stiftung KGaA is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that CEWE Stiftung KGaA’s ratio of 12.57x is below its peer average of 20.55x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Commercial Services industry. What’s more interesting is that, CEWE Stiftung KGaA’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will CEWE Stiftung KGaA generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of CEWE Stiftung KGaA, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 8.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since CWC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CWC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CWC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

