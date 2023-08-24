Is There Now An Opportunity In Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)?

While Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$50.06 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$36.15. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Clearfield's current trading price of US$37.46 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Clearfield’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Clearfield Worth?

Clearfield appears to be overvalued by 21% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$37.46 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $31.05. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Clearfield’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Clearfield?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Clearfield, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe CLFD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CLFD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Clearfield you should be mindful of and 2 of these are a bit concerning.

If you are no longer interested in Clearfield, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

