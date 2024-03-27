Is There Now An Opportunity In Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)?

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Daktronics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Daktronics Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Daktronics is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.92x is currently well-below the industry average of 18.82x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Daktronics’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Daktronics?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -11% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Daktronics. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although DAKT is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DAKT, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DAKT for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

