Is There Now An Opportunity In DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC)?

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the XTRA over the last few months, increasing to €9.69 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €5.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether DIC Asset's current trading price of €5.40 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DIC Asset’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is DIC Asset Worth?

DIC Asset appears to be overvalued by 40% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at €5.40 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of €3.86. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since DIC Asset’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of DIC Asset look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. DIC Asset's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 42%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DIC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe DIC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DIC for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for DIC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into DIC Asset, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, DIC Asset has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in DIC Asset, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

