Is There Now An Opportunity In Evonik Industries AG (ETR:EVK)?

Evonik Industries AG (ETR:EVK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Evonik Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Evonik Industries?

Great news for investors – Evonik Industries is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €27.03, but it is currently trading at €17.73 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Evonik Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Evonik Industries look like?

XTRA:EVK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 7.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Evonik Industries, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since EVK is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EVK for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EVK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Evonik Industries has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

