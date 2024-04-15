Is There Now An Opportunity In FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)?

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth of 11% on the NYSE over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine FIGS’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is FIGS Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 7.9% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy FIGS today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $5.36, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because FIGS’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will FIGS generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. FIGS' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 37%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FIGS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FIGS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for FIGS from their most recent forecasts. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

