Is There Now An Opportunity In General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on General Electric’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In General Electric?

Good news, investors! General Electric is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $160.67, but it is currently trading at US$126 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because General Electric’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from General Electric?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of General Electric, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although GE is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to GE, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GE for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Be aware that General Electric is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those can't be ignored...

