Is There Now An Opportunity In Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)?

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Gibraltar Industries’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Gibraltar Industries Still Cheap?

Gibraltar Industries is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 24.95x is currently well-above the industry average of 17.49x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Gibraltar Industries’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Gibraltar Industries look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Gibraltar Industries' earnings are expected to increase by 40%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ROCK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ROCK should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ROCK for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ROCK, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Gibraltar Industries, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Gibraltar Industries has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

