Is There Now An Opportunity In GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC)?

While GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$7.88 and falling to the lows of AU$6.77. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether GrainCorp's current trading price of AU$7.34 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at GrainCorp’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In GrainCorp?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy GrainCorp today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$8.40, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, GrainCorp’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of GrainCorp look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of GrainCorp, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, GNC appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GNC for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on GNC should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing GrainCorp at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for GrainCorp you should be mindful of and 1 of them is potentially serious.

