Is There Now An Opportunity In Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)?

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$70.35 and falling to the lows of US$61.87. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Greif's current trading price of US$63.86 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Greif’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Greif Worth?

Great news for investors – Greif is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Greif’s ratio of 8.32x is below its peer average of 17.31x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Packaging industry. What’s more interesting is that, Greif’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Greif?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -17% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Greif. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although GEF is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to GEF, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GEF for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Greif.

If you are no longer interested in Greif, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

