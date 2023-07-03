Is There Now An Opportunity In Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT)?

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£1.60 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£1.35. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Gresham Technologies' current trading price of UK£1.40 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Gresham Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Gresham Technologies Worth?

Good news, investors! Gresham Technologies is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £2.23, but it is currently trading at UK£1.40 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Gresham Technologies’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Gresham Technologies?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Gresham Technologies' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GHT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GHT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GHT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

