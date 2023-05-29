Is There Now An Opportunity In Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)?

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €359 and falling to the lows of €181. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hapag-Lloyd's current trading price of €187 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hapag-Lloyd’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Hapag-Lloyd Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 2.23x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 5.66x, which means if you buy Hapag-Lloyd today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Hapag-Lloyd should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Hapag-Lloyd’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Hapag-Lloyd?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Hapag-Lloyd, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? HLAG seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on HLAG, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HLAG for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on HLAG should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

