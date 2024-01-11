Is There Now An Opportunity In Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD)?

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 20% on the LSE over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Headlam Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Headlam Group Worth?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Headlam Group’s ratio of 8.45x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.3x, which means if you buy Headlam Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Headlam Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Headlam Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Headlam Group?

LSE:HEAD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 11th 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Headlam Group, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, HEAD appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on HEAD, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HEAD for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on HEAD should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Headlam Group (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

