Is There Now An Opportunity In Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)?

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 49% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Hibbett’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Hibbett Worth?

Great news for investors – Hibbett is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.18x is currently well-below the industry average of 15.3x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Hibbett’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Hibbett look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.9% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Hibbett, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since HIBB is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HIBB for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HIBB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hibbett (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

