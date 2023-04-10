Is There Now An Opportunity In HSS Engineers Berhad (KLSE:HSSEB)?

While HSS Engineers Berhad (KLSE:HSSEB) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at HSS Engineers Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for HSS Engineers Berhad

Is HSS Engineers Berhad Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14.18% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy HSS Engineers Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is MYR0.44, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because HSS Engineers Berhad’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of HSS Engineers Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. HSS Engineers Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 75%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HSSEB’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HSSEB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for HSS Engineers Berhad you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in HSS Engineers Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here