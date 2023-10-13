Is There Now An Opportunity In Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN)?

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Insteel Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Insteel Industries

What Is Insteel Industries Worth?

According to my valuation model, Insteel Industries seems to be fairly priced at around 3.24% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Insteel Industries today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $31.75, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Insteel Industries’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Insteel Industries generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Insteel Industries' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 54%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in IIIN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IIIN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Insteel Industries and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Insteel Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.