Is There Now An Opportunity In Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX)?

While Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Integral Diagnostics’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Integral Diagnostics Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14.51% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Integral Diagnostics today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$2.90, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Integral Diagnostics’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Integral Diagnostics look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Integral Diagnostics' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? IDX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IDX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Integral Diagnostics and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Integral Diagnostics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

