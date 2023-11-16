Is There Now An Opportunity In Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX)?

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$3.22 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$1.81. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Integral Diagnostics' current trading price of AU$1.81 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Integral Diagnostics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Integral Diagnostics?

Great news for investors – Integral Diagnostics is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Integral Diagnostics’s ratio of 16.88x is below its peer average of 23.77x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Healthcare industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Integral Diagnostics’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Integral Diagnostics?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Integral Diagnostics. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since IDX is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IDX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IDX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Integral Diagnostics (including 1 which is potentially serious).

If you are no longer interested in Integral Diagnostics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

