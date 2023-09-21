Is There Now An Opportunity In International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$33.83 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$30.06. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether International Game Technology's current trading price of US$31.69 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at International Game Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is International Game Technology Worth?

According to my valuation model, International Game Technology seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy International Game Technology today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $35.74, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since International Game Technology’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will International Game Technology generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for International Game Technology. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in IGT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IGT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've found that International Game Technology has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in International Game Technology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

