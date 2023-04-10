Is There Now An Opportunity In Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)?

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG), is not the largest company out there, but it led the AIM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Johnson Service Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Johnson Service Group?

Good news, investors! Johnson Service Group is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £1.84, but it is currently trading at UK£1.20 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Johnson Service Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Johnson Service Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Johnson Service Group, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since JSG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JSG for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy JSG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Johnson Service Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Johnson Service Group you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Johnson Service Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

