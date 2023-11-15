Is There Now An Opportunity In The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)?

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Joint’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Joint?

Joint appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Joint’s ratio of 61.75x is above its peer average of 22.37x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Healthcare industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Joint’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Joint generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Joint's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 28%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? JYNT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe JYNT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JYNT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for JYNT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Joint as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Joint, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Joint, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

