Is There Now An Opportunity In Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)?

Let's talk about the popular Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Lattice Semiconductor’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Lattice Semiconductor?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 59.58x is currently well-above the industry average of 25.75x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Lattice Semiconductor’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Lattice Semiconductor look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.7% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Lattice Semiconductor, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in LSCC’s outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe LSCC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LSCC for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

