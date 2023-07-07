Is There Now An Opportunity In LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)?

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at LegalZoom.com’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is LegalZoom.com Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – LegalZoom.com is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $18.73, but it is currently trading at US$11.56 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. LegalZoom.com’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of LegalZoom.com look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In LegalZoom.com's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 30%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LZ is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LZ for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LZ. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing LegalZoom.com at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that LegalZoom.com has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

