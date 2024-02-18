Is There Now An Opportunity In Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)?

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Magic Software Enterprises’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Magic Software Enterprises?

Good news, investors! Magic Software Enterprises is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.38x is currently well-below the industry average of 42.7x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Magic Software Enterprises’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Magic Software Enterprises look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -16% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Magic Software Enterprises. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although MGIC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MGIC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MGIC for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Magic Software Enterprises (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

